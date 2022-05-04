The hybrid console subscription service is renewed with new icons to unlock.

In its own way, Nintendo Switch Online continues to implement innovations to improve the experience of subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription system. Nintendo. Some convince users more than others, but the system of missions and rewards released a couple of months ago does not offer great things.

They are available until June 6However, they periodically renew the incentives on the hybrid console, and for the month of May we have new customizable icons to unlock (as we can read in the official Web from Nintendo) available from now and only for a month, since they disappear next June 6.

The chosen games are two of the most successful from the console. The first is Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it brings avatars related to residents’ birthdays:

The second is none other than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with images corresponding to the different cups that can be played in the game:

To unlock them we must redeem the platinum points of My Nintendo that we win by completing the different challenges and missions, some as simple as playing online or using the cloud save. In this way, the new customizable icons they will replace the acquaintances in Aprilwhere avatars from Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing first arrived and rewards from Kirby and the Forgotten Land were added shortly after.

