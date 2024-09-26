La Maquinola is still the leader! 🔥🚂 Victory of @CruzAzul which ensures the cold at the top for another day. 😎 Register now at @CalienteSports RECEIVE $1,000 GIFT to start betting! 📲 #BetOnLaLigaMX 🔥 #MoreActionMoreFun

Regarding the injured, for now only the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez He remains on the list, but his return is getting closer. El Toro has completed his rehabilitation and is already training alongside his teammates, thus overcoming the rupture of the ligaments and meniscus in his right knee suffered last February, although for now the coaching staff has decided to take it easy, hoping that he will get his first minutes in mid-October.

Jorge Sánchez on the experience of playing as a centre-back in the absence of Gonzalo Piovi.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada They are thirteenth in the table with nine points, having just last weekend added their second victory in the tournament by defeating 2-3 Puebla with a double from the Colombian Nelson Deossa and the same from the Venezuelan Solomon Rondon.