After losing the undefeated against the Saint Louis and return to the path of victory against the Chivas, Blue Cross is already preparing his next commitment against Pachucawhich will take place this Saturday, September 28 at the Hidalgo Stadiumwith the firm objective of not letting go of the top of the general table of the Liga MXwhich leads with 22 units, two points behind Tigers and Striped.
For this match, La Máquina recovers the Argentine defender Gonzalo Pioviwho was sent off against the Potosi team, without knowing if he will recover his place as a starter in the rearguard or if the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi has another idea, after seeing the defensive stance presented against the Flock.
Regarding the injured, for now only the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez He remains on the list, but his return is getting closer. El Toro has completed his rehabilitation and is already training alongside his teammates, thus overcoming the rupture of the ligaments and meniscus in his right knee suffered last February, although for now the coaching staff has decided to take it easy, hoping that he will get his first minutes in mid-October.
Likewise, no Celeste is in danger of being sanctioned against the Tuzos, unless he receives a direct red card, since in the matter of the preventive cards, the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero He has only seen two, the same as the Argentine Lorenzo Faravelli, Gonzalo Piovi and the Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
On the other hand, the Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada They are thirteenth in the table with nine points, having just last weekend added their second victory in the tournament by defeating 2-3 Puebla with a double from the Colombian Nelson Deossa and the same from the Venezuelan Solomon Rondon.
