Cruz Azul continues with the assembly of its squad for next season, after the announcement of several signings of great weight for the club, the machine has entered into pause within the market, however, it is clear that they expect to add at least a couple more players for this semester.
One of the objectives has a view to attacking, the machine wants a winger or a forward to replace Jonathan Rodríguez, who will go to Arab football, in the same way, Reynoso has asked the board for the arrival of a central defender, someone who Increase the number of options for the area and that he can take the place of Pablo Aguilar in the long term and for now, the strongest option has been ruled out.
The player who wanted the directive and coaching staff is the Spanish Unai Bilbao from Atlético de San Luis, however, from now on we must rule out this option, since the Iberian player has signed a contract extension with the Potosí team that rules out any possibility that this I got to Cruz Azul, at least for this season. Everything indicates that the celestial will not find what they are looking for in Mexico and will have to move through the international market.
#Cruz #Azul #forget #signing #Unai #Bilbao
Leave a Reply