DotEmu has released a documentary dedicated to the development of Windjammers 2, sequel to the famous arcade title coming on 20 th January. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see how this second chapter was born thanks also to close cooperation with the development team of the original Windjammers, to give life to a real evolution of the title.

Before leaving you to the documentary I remind you that Windjammers 2 will be available worldwide from 20 December on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia at the introductory price of € 19.99. All subscribers of the service Xbox Game Pass they will be able to play it for free at launch on both console and PC. Good vision.

Windjammers 2 – An arcade legacy in 2022 (Making of)

