Cruz Azul had a semester with little to boast about. The Celeste Machine was eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League in the semifinals and fell in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. A few days after his failure in the local tournament was consummated, the cement board reported that Juan Máximo Reynoso, the coach who gave the cement club the ninth, would not continue for the following semester.
In the midst of so much uncertainty, it seems that the picture is beginning to clear up. One of the big doubts among the sky-blue fans is who will take the reins of their team after Reynoso’s departure. According to several journalistic reports, the Machine would already have a new driver. These reports indicate that the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre would be the one chosen to head the new Cruz Azul project.
Some media such as ESPN and TUDN have indicated that it is true that Cruz Azul is negotiating with Aguirre and that, so far, everything indicates that they will come to fruition. In the next few days, the cement team could officially announce the arrival of its new technician.
Aguirre has managed teams such as Peñarol, Al-Rayyan and Al-Gharafa in Qatar, Inter de Porto Alegre, Sao Paulo and Atlético de Mineiro in Brazil. and San Lorenzo in Argentina. The strategist has not managed since December 2021, when he was dismissed from Inter after the poor results achieved in his second stage.
According to these reports, Aguirre was also offered to Chivas de Guadalajara, but everything indicates that he will be the next engineer in charge of Cruz Azul.
