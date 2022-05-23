Skoda unveiled one really special version of his Kamiq SUV. This is an ideally rally ready car designed by 25 of its apprentices: was called Afriq and it seems made to withstand the most extreme races, such as the Dakar. The car is very attractive: the wider front and the single central exhaust stand out. According to the project, the welded roll cage and robust competition tires are equally important. Front headlamps and a rear wing have also been added, in the name of saving and internal recycling: they come from the Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo.

Some mechanical parts are shared with the Skoda Octavia vRS, including its all-wheel drive system and the 242 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 2-liter adapted to fully fit into the Kamiq’s bodywork. The spartan, competition-ready interiors were also taken from the Fabia rally version. The result is certainly appreciable: a good job therefore for the boys who study under the insignia of the Czech brand.

In fact, the car was conceived by apprentices of the Skoda Vocational School. Each year the students churn out a new concept car, supported by tutors and experts who already work in the company. This time it took four months to build the Skoda Afriq, and the apprentices spent about 2,000 hours of work. The bodywork of the base model Kamiq has been substantially remodeled: the rear doors of the urban SUV have been welded and the fenders, wheel arches and fenders of the two-door Afriq have been widened. In addition, the suspension has been reinforced. The extensive adaptations required to install all-wheel drive also took a long time. As in previous years, the adjustments to the structural body were particularly complex; the students had to level the body, reshape all the edges of the vehicle and fill in all the joints to perfectly shape everything.