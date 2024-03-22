As we have informed you in 90min, Jorge Sánchez's idea for the summer market is the same as in the winter: leave European football. The Mexican does not feel fulfilled either in sports or in his lifestyle, which is why the option of returning to the MX League has been in his mind since January and Cruz Azul remains open to negotiating the arrival of he. However, the MLS have a plan to change the course of the right-back's future, as there is a club interested in taking him.
More news on the transfer market
In addition to the interest of the team from the capital of Mexico, local sources report that Sánchez's entourage already has contacts with an MLS club interested in taking the Mexican in the summer market. According to several sources, this club would be Leo Messi's Inter Miami and could offer the footballer a much more lucrative contract than what Cruz Azul offers, who until a few days ago had everything to close Jorge's arrival and now finds a tough competitor in the way.
Both the people behind the machine and the club from the United States, which is currently unknown, have informed Sánchez's entourage that there is interest and total willingness to negotiate his purchase this summer, either with Ajax in case the player returns from his loan or with Porto in case the purchase obligation is activated. This being the case, it will be the table that most convinces the footballer in all areas, not only in sports, the one that stays with the defender.
