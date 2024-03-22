The Astrophysical Journal: the mechanism of formation of the first galaxies revealed

Scientists from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics of the Academia Sinica (China) have revealed the mechanism of formation of the very first galaxies in the Universe. Research results published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Astronomers have discovered that the physical properties of early galaxies are determined by the masses of the first stars that arose during the cosmic dawn, 200-400 million years after the Big Bang. According to modern cosmology, clumps of dark matter form gravitational wells in which gas accumulates and stars begin to form.

When a dark matter halo reaches a mass of about one billion solar masses, it becomes massive enough to support successive cycles of star birth and explosion. This marks the appearance of the first galaxies capable of supporting star formation.

In the new work, scientists used supercomputers to simulate the formation of the first galaxies in 3D. It turns out that supernovae, which arose from the first massive stars, produce heavy elements, cooling the gas and promoting the formation of low-mass stars. As a result, irregularly shaped galaxies arise that do not rotate around their axis.

These first galaxies are considered a milestone of the cosmic dawn, and their direct detection in the Universe is an important goal for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and future ground-based 30-meter class telescopes.