Thursday, December 14, 2023
Universities | Lauri Törhönen's dissertation was rejected at the University of Lapland

December 14, 2023
Universities | Lauri Törhönen's dissertation was rejected at the University of Lapland

The faculty council of the Faculty of Arts decided on the matter at its meeting on Thursday.

Lapland The faculty council of the university's Faculty of Arts rejected the film director at its meeting on Thursday Lauri Törhönen dissertation, the university says in its press release.

“We justify the decision by the fact that the work in question does not meet the criteria set for a dissertation”, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Chair of the Faculty Council Fairy tale Miettinen says in the announcement.

The news is being completed.

