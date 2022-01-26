Now that the strategy title is coming to consoles, Paradox was soon questioned about Gamepass

We have just received a new trailer for Crusader Kings 3, the strategy game from Paradox Interactive, which announced its release date on next-gen consoles. After this novelty, the team answered several questions in a recent session of questions and answers where 3DJuegos was present, and the verdict on the arrival of the game to Xbox GamePass was uncertain.

We are not ready to give any informationParadox Interactive“we are not ready to give any information at the moment,” the team commented. “Paradox has a great relationship with Microsoft and the entire Game Pass team, but again, we have nothing to share with you on this subject.”

It’s clear from Paradox’s response that the team preferred to evade any further details for the time being, the release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S the priority for them. However, one should not rule out any possibility in the future, especially after the ‘great relationship’ that the team claimed to have with Microsoft.

Crusader Kings 3 has already been out on PC for a while, and the title triumph enormously on the platform, with more than 128 million hours played recorded, according to data collected after the First anniversary of the strategy game. The company, however, is not going through its best moments, as it had to cancel several projects in development.

Xbox Game Pass, meanwhile, has a promising futureWell, now that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard, many iconic franchises within the industry could come to the subscription service, for example, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Starcraft, and World of Warcraft itself.

