Panini Comics announces that the manga based on the feature film Disney with Emma Stone, called Cruella – Black, White and Red, is available in Italian bookstores and comics from 20 th January, at the price of 7 €.

CRUEL – BLACK, WHITE AND RED by Hachi Ishie

The past of the most self-centered, arrogant villain and always fashionable in an original adventure in the streets of London.

Exit: January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022 Price: 7 euros

7 euros Pages: 176

176 Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 14.5X21 cm

14.5X21 cm Interior : Black and white

: Black and white Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

Panini Comics presents Cruella – Black, White and Red, a collectible manga with all the unpublished background of a character that has become iconic. Genius And recklessness, fashion, life Londoner: these are the ingredients of the comic that will take readers to the streets of the English capital of the 70s to tell some of the episodes from the life of the protagonist of Cruella, the famous Disney movie starring Emma Stone.

Masterfully written and drawn by Hachi Ishie, Cruella – Black, White and Red reveals the true dream of Estella Miller, real name of Cruella (the name Cruella had been an Italian adaptation, in the film and in this unmissable comic we have returned to the original name, Cruella, and Cruella remained only in the title): emerge as a fashion designer.

Although everything seems to be rowing against her, Estella has all those characteristics that really need to break through: talent, arrogance it’s a’unmatched impudence. He will have to be able to get them out to make it and realize his ambitions, while he is a thief with his friends Horace And Jasper along the streets of London, before the infamous diva takes over Cruella, ready to stop anyone who stands in its way. In fact, inside her there is a dark, brilliant and creative side ready to emerge and overwhelm everything …

Cruella – Black, White and Red it is therefore an unmissable manga, a real prequel to the film that will allow all readers to discover many new shades of one of the most famous villains in the history of cinema.

THE AUTHOR

Hachi Ishie is a manga artist of Japanese descent known for her original series Rojiura Brothers. Cruella – Black, White and Red it is his first publication, originally made for the United States.