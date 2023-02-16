61 percent of Europeans believe that Ukraine will ultimately win the war against the Russian invasion while 68 percent see the attack on Ukrainian territory as an attack on the whole of Europeaccording to a survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

The Spanish, according to the poll, are slightly above the European average and 62 percent believe in a Ukrainian victory.

The greatest skepticism is registered in Germany and Italy, where 55 and 51 percent of citizens, respectively, believe in Ukraine’s victory. The survey was carried out using the Eupinions tool of the German foundation to measure European opinion.

The idea that the attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of Europe is especially accepted in Poland and Spain, with 79 and 78 percent, respectively.

Most of the people surveyed believe that Ukraine is upholding common European valuesbeing justified, for many citizens of the old continent, the war actions taken by the nation presided over by Volodimir Zelenski.

Precisely, in the last hours, a harsh video was released that It shows three Russian soldiers being besieged by drones that moments before had located them. According to information from the American news channel ‘CNN’, the events occurred on a battlefront in Ukrainian territory.

The images captured the military trying to hide from the tracking devices, which two men were killed, according to Ukrainian authorities.

*With information from EFE