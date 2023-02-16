Etihad Airways announced the launch of new flights between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon, starting from the second of July 2023, as part of its plan to expand its network of destinations for the summer season during the current year 2023. With the advent of summer, travelers looking to spend a special summer vacation in the Portuguese capital can book one of the flights The new three weekly scheduled Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

“We are pleased to offer our valued guests more convenient travel options to one of the most popular summer destinations, which will join our network for the first time during the summer of 2023,” said Antonwaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. Its seasonal summer trips to Malaga, the Spanish port city, and the Greek island of Mykonos.

Etihad Airways will operate twice a week to Malaga, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from 18 June 2023.

Passengers wishing to visit Mykonos can also book one of the two weekly flights offered by Etihad Airways, on Mondays and Fridays, starting from 16 June 2023.

With the addition of Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos, Etihad Airways will offer guests traveling approximately 160 flights per week to 61 destinations in Europe this summer, an increase of up to 20 per cent in the number of available seats compared to last year in 2022.