Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the efforts of government departments and agencies that participated in the activities of the third edition of the Ajman government’s summer program “Our Summer is Happiness”, which is held under his auspices until August 18. This came during an inspection visit by His Highness to the “Our Summer of Happiness” program at the Ajman Youth Center, where he met with members of the Higher Organizing Committee, and was briefed on the Digital Neighborhood Program, which is held in cooperation with the Ajman Digital Department. His Highness praised the pivotal role played by the Ministry of Community Development, the main partner for the third year in a row, through its interest in all segments of society through its quality services and programs at various levels, which contribute to consolidating cohesion and solidarity among Emirati families.

great efforts

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi congratulated the members of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Summer Program for the great efforts they made in organizing the event, in terms of the number of events and programmes, planning and coordination with various authorities and institutions, and attracting participants, calling on them to continue to work in the same spirit and the same degree of readiness and level of coordination. Until the last day of the programme. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the resounding success of the “Our Summer of Happiness” program in the past two versions, and the continuation of this success through the current version, confirms the importance of adding more activities and events that will enhance community happiness, provide it with quality of life, and enhance skills And the capabilities of the participants in their different age groups, and provide them with the knowledge and sciences that contribute to creating a generation armed with science and knowledge and keeping pace with continuous developments.

His Highness stressed the need to introduce qualitative programs that benefit and support the youth group, and demanded that the views of the participants in the program be taken into account through a comprehensive questionnaire that takes their observations and suggestions, and helps to know their opinions and their satisfaction with the activities and events, in order to improve the work more in the upcoming sessions.

Third version

Ahmed Al Raisi, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, thanked His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for his sponsorship of the program and his interest in following up on all the organizational details related to it, which reflected positively on the events and activities and contributed to its success.

Al-Raisi said: “Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, we were keen to improve and develop the work through the third version of the program, and we worked in cooperation with some government agencies in Ajman to plan various events, and we attracted a selection of the best trainers and experts in various fields, until The participants in general, and the youth in particular, come out with a great knowledge that will benefit them in the future and encourage them to give.”