Peter Crouch continues to tell anecdotes about his life as a footballer. Which has just finished, given that the English striker was in Stoke until a couple of years ago, but which is so full of particular experiences that it has already been collected in an autobiography entitled “How to be a Footballer “. And in fact the very tall ex center forward of His Majesty’s national team has already spilled the beans on very particular situations, such as pints to unblock himself after a long lack of goals. But the story involving Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso really risked scoring…forever Crouch and his relationship with the Liverpool dressing room.

NEW CONQUEST — Crouch told the funny anecdote some time ago in his column on Daily Mail, recalling his first day in Liverpool. “In 2005, when I arrived, I was staying at the Hope Street Hotel and there was a beautiful young lady at the reception. I couldn’t believe it, but she kept looking at me all the time and smiling at me“. Another conquest for Crouch? Possible, after all in 2011 the bomber married the splendid model Abbey Clancy, with whom he has four children. And the forward is so happy to have made an impression that to break the ice with new comrades tells about the charming girl from the hotel. “I told the guys during training: ‘really, she’s beautiful, I think I have a chance with her'”.

MRS ALONSO — See also Cali fans, accused and deported after violence in Argentina At which point Captain Carragher calls some other footballer and asks Crouch to tell the story again. “And I did, I also described it. A beautiful dark-haired girl, who looked almost Spanish“. In reality, the protagonist of the anecdote is really Spanish, her name is Nagore Aramburu… and she is the wife of Xabi Alonso. Together with his companions, he is intent on listening to Crouch who tells how he would have liked to approach his wife. A great good fool. Luckily, the center forward comments, neither the Spaniard nor his wife took it badly once the misunderstanding was explained. Also because trying consciously with the wife of a teammate, moreover on the first day, would have been really the worst way to start a new adventure.

