The maxims of President López Obrador are: the square purifies and the people are wise. Cuauhtemoc Cardenas and Porfirio Munoz they lived it firsthand. Now it was the turn of the Chemist Benítez, who presumed to be the Sinaloan closest to AMLO, first, he was booed in the Venados stadium and then, they chose him to “burn” him at the Mazatlán Carnival.

For the Mazatlecos, the most important event of the year is the Carnival and we could almost say that another is the deer baseball season, so the exhibits and the rejection that the former mayor has received is not a minor thing Luis Guillermo Benitez, form is substance.

What is going through the mind of the Chemist Benitez seeing the Mazatlecos who elected him to the municipal presidency on two consecutive occasions, that this weekend they have taken him to the stake in the burning of the “Bad Humor” in the Carnival. Last year he placed the crown on the queen and now he had to “burn” in hell.

The Chemist Benítez went from glory to the same hell from one year to the next, if he was re-elected he was dismissed and described as the worst mayor of Mazatlán. As far as we know, another former mayor who ran with the same fate of being burned in the Carnival was Jorge Abel López, so the “Alchemist” and “Bell” had the same fate, the people spoke.

When you see your neighbor’s beard cut, put yours to soak, this is how the current municipal president of Mazatlán, Édgar González, who a few months ago was the secretary of the City Council with Luis Guillermo Benítez, must be thinking, apparently there is already concern about the next start of criminal proceedings against his former boss.

Almost for nothing, the mayor Édgar González said he was against the decision of the Bolsheviks to burn the former municipal president, Luis Guillermo Benítez on the night of Bad Humor at the Mazatlán Carnival. On the contrary, Governor Rubén Rocha said that he respected the decision and AMLO’s two maxims come in here: the plaza purifies and the people are wise.

For now, on March 1 and 2 will be the hearings of the Chemist Benítez for the case of the Azteca Lighting lamps, while March 3 is for the case of the vehicles given away in the Mother’s Day celebration. So be very attentive because the people’s trial is over, now the judicial process continues.

Yesterday, Morena militants took to the public squares to support the Secondary Electoral Reform. At an event in Culiacán in the Obregón square, attended by Morenista militants, Senator Imelda Castro announced that said reform will be approved this week in the Upper House.

At the event in Culiacán, Senator Imelda Castro was accompanied by the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro; the leader of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas; and the local deputy, Almendra Negrete. A few days ago the party was activated in the state, they have held press conferences and public events, they began to put together the structure and position the narrative for 2024.

Next Wednesday the panel “The negative effects of Plan B on gender parity” will take place, the event will be at a hotel in downtown Culiacán at 11:00 a.m. Erika Sánchez, Nelva Osorio, Gaby Torres, Lucero Rivera, Karla Jacobo, Estefany Santiago and Sandra Martos will participate. It will be a plural exercise because there are militant women and supporters of all political parties. Earrings, it will be very interesting.

“A great democracy must progress or it will soon cease to be either great or a democracy”: Theodore Roosevelt.

