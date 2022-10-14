UCAM and Yeclano are two teams that are stuck in the lower zone and that want to take advantage of tomorrow’s derby in La Condomina (12:00) to gain momentum. Jorge Romero, the new university coach, assesses his rival: «Yeclano is a dynamic team, with players who can play in various positions and who, at a scheme level, tend to change day after day. I think it will be a very attractive match, a regional derby with a good football atmosphere in the stands. We have to enjoy this and take advantage of it to play a good game », he assures.

UCAM has emergencies: «I am aware of the club I am in, as are the players. We have a clear objective and it goes without saying. We have to approach each game with the intention of showing our strengths. We can’t look any further.” Romero imagines a clash “even and attractive. You have to be very focused.”

Adrián Hernández, coach of Yeclano, believes that his rival «has more overflow from the outside and more speed than us. We know little about Romero’s UCAM, but it will be an even derby. He would prefer that they were in good dynamics; They are going to come out in a rage and try to subdue us, but we can steal the ball from them, ”says the Churra man.