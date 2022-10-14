The National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned that during This Friday night the tropical storm “Karl” could make landfall between the municipalities of Centla and Paraíso, in Tabasco.

He warned that the cloud bands of the system will cause torrential rains in the entity and in Chiapas; intense in the south of Veracruz, Oaxaca and Campeche, as well as strong in Yucatan.

In addition, winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (km / h) are expected in Tabasco and Campeche.

The general coordinator of NMSAlejandra Margarita Méndez explained that “Karl” is currently off the coast of Tabasco and Campeche.

The tropical storm causes heavy rains in those entities, as well as in Chiapas, Oaxaca and Yucatan. In addition, it causes strong winds and high waves on the south coast of Veracruz, in Tabasco and in Campeche.

At 1:00 p.m., the center of the cyclone was located 95 kilometers north-northwest of Frontera, Tabasco, and 140 km northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, with winds of 65 km/h, gusts of 85 km/h. h and moving south at 9 km/h.

For the next few hours, it will continue to move south and gradually change direction to the southwest, so it is expected to impact between the municipalities of Centla and Paraíso, Tabasco, during the night.

In total, the general coordinator of the SMN explained, from October 14 to 16 accumulated rainfall of 300 to 350 millimeters is expected in Chiapas and Tabasco, as well as 150 to 250 mm in Campeche, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

The Secretary of the Navy pointed out that for the next 24 hours waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected on the south-central coast of Veracruz and the Sonda de Campeche, as well as waves of 6 to 8 feet on the coast of Tabasco and the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, in 48 hours, waves of 4 to 6 feet will prevail over the southwestern region of the Gulf of Mexico and the coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco and the Sonda de Campeche.

The director of the National Center for Communication and Civil Protection Operations (CENACOM), Luis Alberto Ortega Vázquez, stressed that the actions and preparation protocols of the authorities of the three orders of government were immediately activated to safeguard the population. Likewise, the Ministry of National Defense, SEMAR and the National Guard activated the DNIII-E, Navy and GN-A plans, respectively.