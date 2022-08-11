Hana Mazi Jamnik passed away today, as reported by the Slovenian ski association, following a terrible accident during the preparation phase in Norway. According to the first reconstructions, the cause was a collision with a van while she was on the roller skis. The girl, just 19, was a promise of cross-country skiing, as the association recalled in the statement: “Hana Mazi Jamnik successfully performed at the Blink festival in Norway last week and, before the home World Championship, in Planica, she was included for the first time in the Slovenian national team A. The 19-year-old won the title of junior world champion in the 10 km free technique last year and finished second on the 13 km distance in the classic pace “. The press release closes with a message of condolence from the federation: “Our sincere condolences to the family. Hana, you will always be in our thoughts. We will miss you.”