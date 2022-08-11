The Chinese oil company Sinopec discovered a deposit of 1,700 million tons of oil in the western region of Xinjiangcollect this Thursday local media.

“These reserves could cover for two years the national demand for Chinawhich consumes 800 million tons a year,” explained the director of the Chinese Center for Energy Economics Research, Lin Boqiang, quoted by the Global Times.

However, “not all the oil found can be extracted,” Lin added.

According to state media, the oil field, which reaches 7,300 meters deep, is one of the deepest in the world.

The exploration project includes 41 wells with a depth greater than 8,000 meters and 76 that go between 7,500 and 8,000 meters into the earth’s surface.

Sinopec has established four oil and natural gas fields in the Tarim Basin, located in Xinjiang and rich in oil and gas resources, hosting, according to local media, around 83% and 64% of the oil and gas reserves. gas from the Asian giant, respectively.

