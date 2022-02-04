Employers and unions have set themselves the objective at the beginning of the year of advancing in terms of collective bargaining and contacts have already begun to carry out the private health agreement. The president of Croem, José Mª Albarracín, and the general secretaries of the UGT and CC OO, Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro met this week at the headquarters of the confederation with the aim of immediately starting talks that will allow reaching a new agreement .

In this sense, both the president of the employers and the union leaders considered it necessary to continue taking steps in this direction and address other sectors pending renewal of the agreement, such as the hotel industry, as soon as possible. All the parties called for a new meeting within a few days in which they will already address specific issues related to private health with the designated representatives.