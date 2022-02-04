Shermie will return in The King of Fighters XV as part of Team Orochi, where you will work as a team with Chris Y Yashiro Nanakase.

This skillful fighter has accompanied the saga since 1997, and in these years she managed to gain a good fan base that will receive her with open arms.

the look of Shermie is peculiar and makes her stand out from other fighters, so the cosplayer madhoney01 brought her to life through the magic of cosplay.

For this cosplay, madhoney01 took inspiration from the outfit of Shermie in The King of Fighters 97, where she appears in a pink outfit with purple details.

As you can see, the design of the skirt preserves the opening on the sides, which distinguishes the lower part of her dress.

It also included a pair of tall boots, very similar to the ones the fighter wears in the video game.

In the upper part, it shows off two garments of different colors that reveal a small neckline, also iconic of Shermie.

Of course, he wouldn’t be as relatable without his classic haircut that covers his eyes, and in this cosplay he puts the finishing touch.

madhoney01 He knew how to recreate each of the character’s distinctive elements, but also imprinted his personality on the photo session.

Who is Shermie in The King of Fighters?

This fighter, originally from France, is a skilled fashion designer who is fond of professional wrestling, so she often incorporates movements from this discipline.

His first appearance was in 1997 as part of the Team New Faces, next to Yashiro Nanakase Y Chris, with whom he will ally for the next installment of this title.

In The King of Fighters XV will feature the voice of Erina Seto, who will give life to each of his attacks and interactions.

What do you think of this cosplay of Shermie? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow madhoney01 on your twitter account.

