Employers and unions reactivate contacts to try to accelerate negotiations to unblock agreements pending renewal. The president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem), José Mª Albarracín, and the general secretaries of UGT and CC OO, Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro, respectively, held a meeting this past Monday to seek to promote social dialogue and thus advance in collective bargaining, with the commitment that “before the end of the year the pending negotiations can be closed.”

It must be taken into account that almost twenty sector agreements are still in the process of negotiation, but remain unsigned. The unions estimate that in the Region more than 120,000 workers have gone up to 10 or more years without an increase in their salaries due to the lack of agreement with business representatives. Although this figure rises by a few tens of thousands more in terms of updating agreements. This was expressed on October 7 with the campaign for the International Day of Decent Work.

“Protecting companies and workers is the objective shared by social agents, who hold periodic meetings to assess the situation in terms of economy and employment and review the situation of collective bargaining,” as Croem highlights in a press release in the which reports on this latest meeting. In this sense, the heads of the three organizations also hoped that “in the short term, negotiations will be completed in strategic sectors such as agriculture, forestry and livestock, as well as transportation and private healthcare.”

Albarracín, Jiménez and Navarro also agreed to underline the importance of social dialogue and the “good degree of understanding” that currently exists between the main business and union organizations. For the three leaders, the role played by social agents is “key” for regional development, as demonstrated by the participation of employers and unions in all strategic areas. Up to 53 collective agreements were published until last August in the Community, affecting 186,000 people, which has helped salaries regain purchasing power in the face of inflation.