In the swampy environment of the Everglades, a scaly and fanged celebrity reappeared. “Croczilla”, as the famous four-meter-long American crocodile is affectionately knownposed for the cameras once again, revealing his imposing presence in one of the most remote places in the Florida national park.

Wildlife photographer Kym Clark had the privilege of encountering this deep-dweller for the second time in a year. According to the expert, This colossus is the “largest wild American alligator recorded in Everglades National Park” and possibly in all of Florida..

“Croczilla was possibly as happy to see me as I was to see him,” Clark shared in an Instagram post. “We’ve only met once before, but it was definitely love at first sight. This massive American alligator is absolutely the king of the Everglades.”

The first time Clark encountered this giant reptile was in April 2023, an encounter that had been on his “herping” list for quite some time. “So excited to have finally met him!” she expressed at the time.

(We also recommend: Florida: this is the neighborhood where Adam Sandler’s last movie was ‘filmed’)

In Florida, alligators can only be killed if they are considered a nuisance and only by a licensed trapper. Photo: Kym Clark/Instagram

What to do if you encounter an alligator in Florida?

American crocodiles are shy and tend to avoid humans, but they are still predatory animals and should be treated with caution, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Although young individuals feed on insects, amphibians, small fish and other invertebrates, adults go after larger fish, turtles, snakes, birds and small mammals, which could include dogs and cats if they get too close to the water.

Never feed a crocodile. It is illegal and may make the crocodile feel too comfortable around humans. In most cases, it’s best to stay away and leave it alone. But if you find an alligator that poses a threat to people, pets or property, call 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). In the event of an immediate threat, call 911.