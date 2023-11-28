Wednesday, November 29, 2023
The Vatican | The Pope canceled his trip to the Dubai climate meeting for health reasons

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2023
in World Europe
The Pope was due to travel to Dubai on Friday. However, he has been ill recently.

Pope Francis has canceled his upcoming trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai at the urging of doctors, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

This is reported by AFP and Reuters.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in his statement that the Pope has recovered from the flu and respiratory infection he had earlier, but the doctors have nevertheless recommended that he not travel to the meeting.

The 86-year-old pontiff was due to travel to Dubai for a three-day visit on Friday.

According to Bruni, the Pope is sorry for the cancellation of the trip.

From Argentina the native pope had an infection when he was young, because of which his other lung was removed.

The Pope, who fell ill with the flu last week, visited a Roman hospital on Saturday, where a computed tomography scan showed that he had not contracted pneumonia. However, he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection and was given intravenous antibiotics, the Vatican said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Pope met with Spanish bishops visiting the Vatican.

Correction 28.11. 9:30 p.m.: According to the Vatican, the Pope has had influenza, not the flu, as was erroneously reported earlier in the story.

