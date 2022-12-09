The Croatian team has turned the world of football upside down. The European team has starred in the big surprise so far in the World Cup. He has sent home the great favorite to win the World Cup: Brazil.
A Croatia led by an excellent Luka Modrić that we can already confirm that he was born for the big events. Mention also the enormous game of players like Juranovic, the goalkeeper Livakovic or Bruno Petković.
The Croats are already in the semifinals, and today in 90min we want to bring the possible rivals of a team that has been making waves in major international competitions for five years.
Argentina has already shown that it is a team capable of the best and the worst. After their first match against Saudi Arabia, the vast majority were betting on a catastrophe in the group stage of an Argentine team, which seemed to have no weapons beyond the fact that Leo Messi was given to appear. Weeks later, we can say that the level of play of the South Americans has been increasing to the point of once again being one of the favorites to win the long-awaited World Cup.
The Netherlands is a very young team, which is standing out for its overwhelming defensive solidity and an ability, very much like Louis van Gaal’s teams, to attack through fast and precise combinations. It is also a team that can adapt to any game situation, that is, they can defend together behind, go on the counterattack, dominate the game from possession…
