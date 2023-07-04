“I didn’t realize I was at an official evening at MAXXI, but I thought I was among three friends at the bar, the president of the Mart, Morgan and me. I was there doing a little theater with friends. The instrumental misunderstanding then broke out. I’m sorry if anyone was offended, but I only talked about my cancer which has limited my erotic activity”.

The undersecretary for culture Vittorio Sgarbi returned to the case that erupted around his speech at the opening night of Summer at the MAXXI on 21 June. He did it in Palermo during the presentation of a new, large urban art project by the artist Davide Puma: Manifesto. Open air love. “There were 300 people – Sgarbi pointed out – and a misunderstanding became an Italian case, it made more noise than the meeting between Fedez and Rosa Chemical. A priest remains a priest even when he is in the bathroom, and I remain an undersecretary even if I speak and support a friend ”.