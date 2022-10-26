Mahrez missed a penalty kick against Borussia Dortmund, and missed the victory over his team for the second time in the European Champions League, after he had missed a penalty kick against Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Algerian star was criticized, and the phrase “Mehrez’s theory”, which was used by the masses, spread, indicating that the Algerian star could not score the “important” penalty kicks.

Many dealt with the theory, stressing that Mahrez misses most of the decisive penalty kicks for his team, when the team is behind or tied, while scoring kicks that come when Manchester City is ahead.

theory fact

Returning to the history of the penalty kicks that Mahrez executed in his history, he missed 10 penalty kicks with the clubs he played for and the Algerian national team, out of 32.

Of the 10 missed penalties, 9 of them were when his team was tied or late, and desperately needed a goal, which means that public pressure may be a factor affecting Mahrez during the decisive kicks.

And the fans demanded that Mahrez be removed from the task of executing the penalty kicks, and that the Norwegian Erling Halland or another player be installed to implement them, after Mahrez missed an important penalty kick against Dortmund.

For his part, coach Pep Guardiola admitted that his team “misses many penalty kicks”, stressing that his players have missed nearly 25 penalty kicks since taking over the team’s coaching job in 2016.