The State Duma of Russia has adopted amendments to the legislation that allow the mobilization of citizens convicted of serious crimes. This was announced by the Russian agency Interfax, specifying that Russian deputies have allowed the mobilization for the war of those convicted of murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

EXERCISES – Russia warned the United States in advance of the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces that took place today, American sources cited by broadcaster CBS have specified. The drills are regarded in Washington as “routine”.

CRIMEA – Road freight transport on the Kerch bridge will not be open no earlier than December 1st. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Transport, specifying that after the explosion that damaged the connection between Russia and Crimea on 8 October, the latter is now accessible by sea or by crossing the occupied Ukrainian territories.

GRINER – Negotiations for a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States leading to the release of former American basketball player Brittney Griner must take place behind closed doors. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, saying he did not want to comment on yesterday’s confirmation on appeal of the sentence to nine years in prison for drug trafficking for Griner.