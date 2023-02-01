Home page politics

Lindner’s generational capital meets with criticism. The Greens don’t want to go along with it. The CDU also has doubts. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Lindner’s generational capital meets with criticism. The Greens don’t want to go along with it. They fear pensions will be cut for stock annuity.

Berlin – The share pension is the heart project of the FDP and is intended to reform the pension system. So far, the German pension system has been financed on a pay-as-you-go basis. In the future, according to the coalition’s plans, it will be partly financed from share profits in the form of a state fund, the generational chapter. Lindner recently gave the go-ahead for generational capital. Initially, a capital stock of 10 billion euros is to be planned. Lindner’s plans caused criticism in the coalition.

Generational capital: Greens don’t want to go along with share pensions: “It can’t be done with us”

For the Greens, Lindner’s advance is associated with many risks. “I find the plans of the Minister of Finance and the FDP to significantly reduce pension contributions through speculation on the stock market extremely problematic. Generational capital carries the risk of realizing large losses,” said Green politician and union official Frank Bsirske Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The risk increases with the size of the capital stock.

“In addition, I see the danger that in the near future contributions to build up the share pension will be diverted from the statutory pension insurance and the pensions will therefore have to be reduced. That can’t be done with us Greens,” said Bsirske. In principle, the Union considers an increase in income from statutory pensions to be correct. But: “Against the background of demographic change, the income must be spread over broader shoulders so that the pension level and the pension contribution remain as stable as possible,” said Markus Reichel, state chairman of the SME and Economic Union of the CDU Saxony Merkur.de.

Lindner’s generational capital is causing criticism: is a capital stock of 10 billion euros enough?

In addition, 10 billion euros for the stock pension will not be enough in the long term, according to the CDU and the Greens. “In order for the fund to generate a return that financially supports the pension insurance, a higher total investment is required,” says Reichel. In addition, according to Reichel, other sources of financing would have to be found, since a further increase in state subsidies would not be sustainable and irresponsible.

Bsirke is also not convinced that 10 billion is enough if one contribution point of the statutory pension is to be financed. With an average interest rate of 8 percent, a capital stock of more than 210 billion euros is necessary. With a dividend yield of five percent, the fund must be equipped with around 340 billion euros and with a dividend yield of three percent with almost 570 billion euros. “It would take decades to accumulate a stock fortune like that. The retirement of the baby boomer generation could not be financially cushioned by this,” said Bsirske.

Stock pension: Minister of Finance Lindner wants to invest tens of billions annually

For Federal Finance Minister Lindner, however, the 10 billion should only be the beginning. In the future, the FDP boss wants to increase even more. “Generational capital is a good start. If I have my way, we will invest a double-digit billion amount every year. Other countries are already showing us how to make pensions secure again,” Lindner tweeted.

The Liberals hope that the compound interest effect will help stabilize pensions in the long term, Linder said on Sunday (January 29, 2023) in the ARD-Broadcast Report from Berlin. In addition, Lindner excludes the risk of not achieving enough returns. Pension schemes and other invested funds would also have yielded returns in times of crisis. In a second step, private pension provision for the younger generation should also be made easier, according to Lindner ARD. (bohy)