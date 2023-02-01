The risk of cardiac arrest in the elderly during sports was assessed as very low

The risk of sudden cardiac arrest in the elderly while playing sports is estimated to be very low. This conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. webmd.

Scientists analyzed 4078 such cases that occurred among two million people over 65 living in Portland (Oregon) and Ventura County (California). It turned out that only 77 sudden cardiac arrests (1.9 percent of the total) are associated with sports.

In 90 percent of cases, sudden cardiac arrest occurred in men and was associated with cycling, running and exercising in the gym. “The benefits of exercising for the elderly probably far outweigh the risks,” Sumit S. Chu, MD, concluded.

On January 30, Russian dermatologist Tatiana Malysheva revealed the benefits of playing sports for the skin. According to the doctor, physical activity and proper nutrition contribute to the production of collagen, which helps maintain healthy skin and muscles.