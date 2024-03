Friday, March 8, 2024, 12:50











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

CriteriaCaixa, the holding company that manages the business assets of the »la Caixa» Foundation, obtained a consolidated net profit of 1,910 million euros in 2023, 59% more than in 2022. The recurring net result stood at 2,190 million, which suppose…

This content is exclusive for subscribers