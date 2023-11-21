Ducelia Echevarria She is a renowned former reality girl who has participated in competition shows such as ‘This is war’ and ‘Combat’. Although she is currently away from these television formats, the current host of ‘Préndete’ did not hesitate to provide details of the experience she lived during her time on ‘EEG’, the salary she received and what motivated her to leave this American reality show. TV despite the fact that he still had his current contract with the production company. In this note we tell you.

How much did Ducelia Echevarría earn in ‘This is war’?

As explained by the popular ‘Queen of Pozuzo’ in an interview for the YouTube channel Café con la Chevez, during her participation in ‘Esto es guerra’ the monthly salary she received was greater than 4,000 soles, the amount she received when she was part of ‘ Combat’. Likewise, she revealed that current producer Peter Fajardo asked her how much she wanted to earn as a ‘EEG’ participant.

“I am super grateful and I know how to recognize what needs to be recognized. He (Peter Fajardo) comes to ask me and tells me: ‘Ducelia, how much do you want to win?’ I was expecting the above and I told him: ‘Well, I was winning this (4,000 soles in ‘Combate’)’ and he is the one who gives me a budget (higher) than for me, at that moment, I said: ‘God, thank you’“said Ducelia.

Ducelia Echevarría reveals why she left 'This is war'. Photo: capture YouTube

Why did Ducelia Echevarría decide to leave ‘EGG’?

As revealed by the former reality girl, her exit process from ‘EEG’ occurred when she was suspended for arriving late to the television set. Although she commented that she apologized to the producer, she did not receive a response as to when she was going to return to reality. For this reason, and even though she waited three and a half months for them to call her, she decided to request her release letter and reach an agreement with ProTV Producciones.

“I wrote to the producer apologizing (for the delay) and he never responded to me. They told me no, that I was no longer going to return because there were no competitions (…) That’s when I got a proposal from Latina (. ..) I asked for the release letter because I said to myself: ‘I have to work, I can’t sit at home for two months’ (…) I didn’t get a response and I waited another month and a half (…) From there I decided that now My stage as a reality girl was over,” the television presenter revealed.