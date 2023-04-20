Without any shadow of a doubt, Cristina Scuccia was one of the most anticipated protagonists of this new edition of The Island of the Famous. Over the past few hours, the castaway has been overwhelmed by fear. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Fear for Cristina Scuccia a The Island of the Famous. Although she arrived in Honduras a few days ago, the former nun is not spending peaceful nights. In fact, she herself recently found herself dealing with her deepest ones fearsespecially that of dark.

However, to show the support he thought about the shipwreck Corinne Clery. The famous actress told the rest of the group what really happened. These were hers words:

It wasn’t good, it made me tender. I found her like this, very frightening, sitting petrified. I suffered from the dark and I know what it means. Once I was so scared I passed out. Yesterday he started yelling ‘Oh God what is that thing? Help’. Instead it was just a leaf. She finally fell asleep with me beside me which made her calm down. It’s pitch dark here, there isn’t even a light, you can’t see anything.

At a later time, to make a intervention on the matter was the direct interested party. In fact, Scuccia has revealed to all his fellow adventurers that his mood is negatively affected by the first dark nights:

Now I’m fine because it’s day, but as soon as the light goes it will be the same. Unfortunately it was a very hard night, I’m honest.

But how will theadventure of the former nun at the program hosted by Ilary Blasi? The woman will take the opportunity of this new experience to overcome hers phobia of the dark? We just have to find out!