Bloomberg: G7 countries are going to radically change the principle of the ban on exports to Russia
The United States and other key allies of Ukraine intend to radically change the principle of restricting exports to Russia so that it applies to most of the supplies. How figured out Bloomberg, the idea to replace the ban on a number of goods with the permission of certain items will be discussed before the G7 summit, which will be held in May in Japan.
