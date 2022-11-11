Some of Marco’s behaviors didn’t go down to the showgirl and she let off steam.

Marco Bellavia after the farewell to Big Brother Vip, went back to the studio. The man, who has left home with problems related to depression, seems to be doing much better right now.

The indifference with which Marco’s suffering was treated at home left aftermath that also led to a disqualification. If in the past few days Gegia he had thrown himself against Bellavia, today another former competitor of Big Brother Vip also had to say about him.

Source: web

We are talking about Cristina Quaranta that interviewed by Pipol house like a river a flood rushed against Bellavia.

“Is Marco’s depression already over? Did it only last two weeks? He entered the house and had problems and we understood that. In my case, however, Marco owes me an apology. I said live on the national team that we had all been shits but because in that game we were a group. But I didn’t think so. In my case, I did not bully Marco, but I received aggression from him. I didn’t react because I knew she wasn’t well. I believe that he came in that he was already sick, he did not get sick at Big Brother “- he said.

The showgirl also revealed that once in the studio Marco looked for her but Cristina demands an apology from him.

“When I went to the studio, before the episode, Marco tried it with me: always with this excuse of touching to seek reassurance. But I didn’t give him permission because I would like him to apologize first. But until he makes an apology, I won’t take pictures with him and so on. I have never bullied Marco Bellavia, so it is he who owes me an apology for what he did to me ”.

According to her, she was unfairly criticized for bullying her, when that is not true. Her thesis has also been confirmed by the pages of weekly Who.

“Let’s start with Marco Bellavia. From the beginning I said that he was there to play the “pierre” and the fake sympathetic to reconnect with the entertainment world. With me he used unsuitable attitudes that did not go on the air and I prefer not to go into details: he and I know well what happened in the House. I preferred not to react because I understood his problems and I’ll stop here. Marco was ill, he was not supposed to enter. But the psychologist? How do you qualify someone who is ill? We were unaware of his situation. But the Bellavia case has heavily branded us. I want to talk to him and I want him to know what I think about this story. But I want to look him in the face. End” – his story.