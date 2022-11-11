The Vatican opened one research preliminary to Cardinal and former Archbishop of Bordeaux Jean-Pierre Ricard, who a few days ago admitted having had a “reprehensible” attitude towards a minor under 14 years of age 35 years ago and it is the first time that a cardinal admits a crime of this nature.

“As a result of the elements that have emerged in recent days and after the declaration of Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricardin order to complete the examination of what happened, it was decided to open a preliminary investigation and is currently in the process of evaluating the most suitable person to direct it, with the necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience, also taking into account that the French judicial authorities have opened a file on this case,” Vatican sources told EFE on Friday.

Despite Ricard admitted to having abused the young woman, the Vatican did not take any action against the cardinal, since, according to praxis, a canonical process generally does not start until the judicial authorities of a country, in this case France, close theirs and only After concluding the civil trial, the Church can request the documentation from the judicial authorities in order to integrate it into its own evaluation.

The French Episcopal Conference reported on November 7 that eleven French bishops or former bishops are the subject of proceedings before the Justice or before the canonical instances for sexual abuse.

These figures were communicated by the president of the Episcopal Conference, Eric de Moulins Beaufort, at a press conference on the occasion of the 90th Plenary Assembly to be held in Lourdes (southern France) from November 3 to 8. One of them is the former Archbishop of Bordeaux Jean-Pierre Ricard, who in a statement acknowledged having had a “reprehensible” attitude towards a minor under 14 years of age 35 years ago. This is the first time that a cardinal admits on his own account a crime of this nature.

“Thirty-five years ago, when I was a parish priest, I behaved reprehensibly with a 14-year-old girl. My behavior necessarily caused serious and lasting consequences for this person.

I explained it to him and asked his forgiveness, and I repeat my request for forgiveness here, as well as to his entire family,” wrote the Cardinal. Ricard, Archbishop Emeritus of Bordeaux (France), was born on September 25, 1944 in Marseille (France). .

He was ordained a priest on October 5, 1968 and Benedict XVI created him a cardinal on March 24, 2006 and was one of the electors of Pope Francis. Being under 78 years of age, the French cardinal can currently participate in a conclave to elect the next pontiff.

