Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped Al-Nasr defeat Damak in the Saudi Arabian Championship match

“Al-Nasr” defeated “Damak” in the match of the 18th round of the championship of Saudi Arabia. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 3:0. The victory was brought to the team by the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick. The 38-year-old striker scored in the 18th, 23rd and 44th minutes of the match, scoring the first goal from the penalty spot.

On February 9, Ronaldo designed poker as part of Al-Nasr. This helped the club beat Al-Wehda (4:0). The captain of Al-Nasr scored the first goal in the 21st minute, then scored in the 40th and 51st minutes. The striker set the final score in the 61st minute.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nasr on December 30, 2022. The Portuguese contract is for two years. The salary of a football player at the club, including bonuses, is 200 million euros per year. This makes the striker the highest paid athlete in the world.