A weapons expert, Jonathan Fergusoncollaborated with GameSpot for the creation of a video in which he comments on some of the weapons featured in Atomic Heart, the first-person shooter from Mundfish. Ferguson is Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries.

In the video, which you can see just below, Ferguson talks about various weapons, namely: Makarov, KS-23 Shotgun, Electro, Kalash, Dominator, Railgun and Fat Boy. The video is obviously in English, but if it’s not a problem, we suggest you watch it in full as the expert’s explanations are very interesting.

Giving some examples, Ferguson explains for example that the Makarov of Atomic Heart it is not particularly similar to the real one, both in terms of dimensions and some details of the handle. In the case of the KS-23 Shotgun, he explains that there are clear original modifications about which he can’t say much: in terms of use, it works like a normal shotgun.

He also comments on the Railgun, or a magnetic weapon, which in this case does not have a “rail” (rail) as much as coils (coil) so it should be called Coilgun according to him. In the case of the Fatboyexplains that rockets move much slower than normal and make unrealistic movements.

In the video we also see a series of gameplay sequences that demonstrate the use of weapons, so even if you are not too interested in the expert’s commentary, the video is useful for seeing which are the most interesting weapons in the game and how to use them effectively.

However, let us remember that Atomic Heart, while inspired by real weapons, does not aim to be realistic and some choices have been made for the benefit of the gameplay. The video is not intended to criticize the game but simply to analyze with an expert eye some details that normal players can miss.

We also know that Mundfish will remove the racist cartoon, here is the offending scene from Atomic Heart.