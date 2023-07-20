Cristiano Ronaldo and the shin guards (Adidas?) in a friendly match: does CR7 risk his contract with Nike?

Cristiano Ronaldo – according to reports from the Daily Mail tabloid – would have worn a pair of Adidas shin guards during Al Nassr’s first summer friendly against Celta Vigo won 5-0 by the team coached by Rafa Benitez (who finished the ultma Liga in 13th place) and saw the 5-time Ballon d’Or player on the pitch for 45 minutes (54 instead for the new signing Marcelo Brozovic).

Nike, with which the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has had a consolidated partnership since 2003, could theoretically also have the right to terminate the 147 million euro agreement for 10 years for this mistake or oversight. From some photos circulating on the web in transparency it would be noticed that under the socks worn by CR7 there are the three bands typical of the German brand Adidas instead of the iconic Nike “Swoosh”.

Cristiano Ronaldo risks Nike contract breach after appearing to wear Adidas shin pads during Al Nassr’s 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo https://t.co/2WccFfuikX — Mail Sports (@MailSport) July 20, 2023

