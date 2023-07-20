The Swedish embassy in Iraq is attacked by a crowd of protesters. The demonstrators set the fire after the news of an initiative that would be planned in Stockholm, near the Iraqi diplomatic mission with a person who, according to the TT agency, would be willing to burn the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Koran, after what happened at the end of June. In the last few hours in Baghdad, according to testimonies reported by the Dpa agency, hundreds have marched in the direction of the Swedish embassy, ​​many have passed the security barriers. “Yes to the Koran” was one of the slogans chanted. Among the protesters were supporters of influential Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr.

Photos and videos of a crowd of protesters gathered overnight near the embassy in Baghdad circulated on social media. The images show a fire and smoke. Some demonstrators reportedly managed to enter the diplomatic mission, while others remained in the streets of the city armed with Iraqi flags.

“We are aware of the situation – the Foreign Ministry announced from Stockholm – The staff of our embassy is safe and the ministry is in constant contact with the staff”. The Iraqi authorities, it is stressed, are responsible for the protection of diplomatic missions and staff.