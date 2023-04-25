Cristiano Ronaldo, shouting: unusual reaction against the Al-Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a good time Al Nassra team with which he is not happy, scores little and has had run-ins with the fans.

The Portuguese striker has been the center of criticism from fans, who see that his presence on the field does not make a difference.

(You can read: Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video).

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez: the club that is interested in his talent is filtered).

bad reaction

Ronaldo knows this and has had several false starts, such as when he left the field and showed them his genitals.

Well, that doesn’t stop, keep going. This Monday, in his team’s match against the al wahda, semifinal of the King’s Cup of Saudi Arabian Champions, He starred in another event that exploded on the networks.

Photo: Fayez Nureldine. AFP

When he was leaving the playing field at halftime of the game, he took it against his team’s bench, he spoke harshly, shouting.

He confronted his coach, whom he asked for explanations, after Al Nassr lost 0-1, partially.

(Also read: Miguel Borja and the strong crossover with Báez: ‘No one knows you’, video).

(Do not stop reading: Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video).

Cristiano Ronaldo, VERY ANGRY with his coaching staff in Saudi Arabia 😳 Al Nassr is losing to Al Wehda for the Champions Cup 👎pic.twitter.com/lT0fRvVvFv — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) April 24, 2023

Sports