Cristiano Ronaldo, shouting: unusual reaction against the Al-Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the middle of an altercation.
Screenshot. Social networks
Cristiano Ronaldo, in the middle of an altercation.
The Portuguese was caught on video leaving the field very upset.
Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a good time Al Nassra team with which he is not happy, scores little and has had run-ins with the fans.
The Portuguese striker has been the center of criticism from fans, who see that his presence on the field does not make a difference.
bad reaction
Ronaldo knows this and has had several false starts, such as when he left the field and showed them his genitals.
Well, that doesn’t stop, keep going. This Monday, in his team’s match against the al wahda, semifinal of the King’s Cup of Saudi Arabian Champions, He starred in another event that exploded on the networks.
When he was leaving the playing field at halftime of the game, he took it against his team’s bench, he spoke harshly, shouting.
He confronted his coach, whom he asked for explanations, after Al Nassr lost 0-1, partially.
Cristiano Ronaldo, VERY ANGRY with his coaching staff in Saudi Arabia 😳
Al Nassr is losing to Al Wehda for the Champions Cup 👎pic.twitter.com/lT0fRvVvFv
— BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) April 24, 2023
