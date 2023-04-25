Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, said that he had received a letter from the head of the world organization with ideas for the full implementation of the grain deal.

He noted that the meeting lasted more than an hour.

“We considered all the issues that are currently on the UN agenda, especially António Guterres paid attention to the prospects for the further implementation of the so-called Black Sea Initiative in the context of his own proposal, which was submitted last year and approved on July 22, 2022, and which, as he he emphasized, has a package character. This is facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain from Ukrainian ports and a similar obligation to the Russian Federation in terms of removing the obstacles created by Western countries – the Americans, the European Union, Great Britain – on the way of the export of our grains, primarily wheat, and fertilizers,” Lavrov said. following the meeting.

