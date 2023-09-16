Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.- Respect for Cristiano Ronaldo crossed the limits. He Portuguese star not only is it a good player of soccerbut a clear example on and off the courts of having lived a special and unforgettable moment with a blind girl.

In addition to converting your hotel CR7 tab in a shelter for victims of earthquake in Moroccothe veteran scorer fulfilled the dream of a little girl who attended the stadium with the purpose of meeting the now soccer player of Al-Nassr of the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Christian knew the desire that the infant had who took the time to share several minutes with her after the game that Al-Nassr argued against Al-Fatehlast August 28, in which the squad of Lusitanian He crushed his rival 5-0 and he showed off with a Hat-Trick.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating one of his goals

Christian Instagram

Through a video that went viral on social networks Cristiano Ronaldo hugs the A-Nassr fan, who claims to be his biggest fan in the world. “I’m here just for you,” said the young girl, to which ‘The bug’ He thanked him from the bottom of his heart.

«I love you even if I don’t see you. “I can’t believe you’re here,” commented the fan. Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese footballer take your ball soccer and begins to autograph it. “You gave me luck,” he replied. Cristiano Ronaldo after his enormous gesture in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, people’s comments have not stopped coming to applaud the Forward 38 years old and winner of multiple titles both collectively and individually, after playing for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, real Madrid and Juventus of Turin.