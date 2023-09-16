Scientist Mukhametov compared the power of the hurricane in Libya with the bombing of Hiroshima

Senior lecturer at the Department of Oceanology, Faculty of Geography, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Sergei Mukhametov, spoke about Hurricane Daniel in Libya. His words lead RIA News.

Mukhametov compared the power of the hurricane in Libya to the explosion of an atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, repeated every 20 seconds. In his opinion, they can be compared.

“Storm Daniel is unique in that it practically did not weaken when it made landfall, because the Mediterranean Sea has been overheated this year since the time when the entire south of Europe suffered from heat,” the scientist noted.

The expert added that a medium-sized tropical hurricane has 200 times more energy than all the power plants in the world combined.

Cyclone Daniel in Libya led to flooding in the city of Derna. The head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) under the auspices of the UN, Petteri Taalas, added that the country’s authorities could have responded better to the natural disaster. In his opinion, as a result of the internal conflict in Libya, “the weather observation network was largely destroyed.”