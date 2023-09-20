Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE! Proposed attempt would make him the new star

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo would be negotiating with WWE

The Portuguese star could be the protagonist of the next wrestling event.

During the last few days, A rumor has circulated that WWE is interested in making Cristiano Ronaldo its new global star. The Portuguese star could be one of the biggest surprises in wrestling and could be at the company’s next event.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the first European football star to take the step to sign for Saudi Arabian football after signing with Al-Nassr, is closely followed by the American wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), who wants to have your presence at their next ‘Crown Jewel’ event.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano and a boost to WWE

The objective of the entertainment company is clear: to hit the table and revolutionize the WWE market in Saudi Arabia with the participation of the world soccer star, who would take another enormous step in his extensive career as an athlete and businessman.

But this would not only be a media coup, but also would help boost the international visibility that the Saudi government has been promoting with million-dollar investments.

The main idea of ​​the company is that Cristiano Ronaldo is the image of the ‘Crown Jewel’ event, which will take place on November 4th.

Cristiano Ronaldo
It has not been confirmed whether the footballer would actively participate in a fight or confrontation. on stage with world wrestling stars. Although he still has to convince Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the newspaper ACE in its edition for the United States, Money wouldn’t be a big problem. since both parties do not see it as an obstacle in a negotiation that would already be underway.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

