The authorities of Nagorno Karabakh, populated by ethnic Armenians, achieved this Wednesday, September 20, a ceasefire with Azerbaijan, which disputes the separatist region with Armenia. The cessation of hostilities, which came into effect a day after Azerbaijani troops launched an offensive against the enclave, includes the disarmament of local forces and the withdrawal of Armenian military equipment. The offensive, called by Baku an “anti-terrorist operation,” left at least 27 people dead and dozens injured, including civilians.

The agreement to cease hostilities in the separatist region – which came into force this September 20, at 1:00 pm local time – includes the withdrawal of Armenian military units and equipment from the separatist region and provisions for the enclave authorities to disband their Armyas reported by Baku.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense assured that Armenian troops in the mountainous enclave agreed to “lay down their arms, abandon combat positions and military posts and completely disarm”. Likewise, that ministry indicated that all heavy military equipment was being delivered to the Azerbaijani Army.

A version confirmed by the Nagorno Karabakh authorities, according to a statement cited by ‘The Guardian’, in which Stepanakert indicates that the pact is aimed at “withdrawing the remaining detachments and troops of the Armenian Armed Forces from the contingent’s deployment area russian peacekeeper, disband and completely disarm the armed units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army and withdraw heavy equipment and weapons from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh to eliminate them as soon as possible.”

The defense forces of Nagorno Karabakh are deeply integrated into the military institution of Armenia.

Both the cessation of hostilities and the aforementioned delivery of weapons were agreed almost 24 hours after Baku launched an attack against positions in the separatist region, located within Azerbaijani territory, but which since 1991 declared itself independent and calls itself the Republic of Artsakh. Nagorno Karabakh, with a majority Armenian population, is self-governed and has the political, economic and military support of Armenia.

Precisely, Baku justified its new offensive, which it called “anti-terrorist operation,” by accusing Armenia of keeping equipment and units of its Army in the region.

⚡️The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan publishes footage of new attacks on Armenian positions and columns of military equipment in Nagorno-Karabakh, carried out by a Bayraktar TB2 UAV. pic.twitter.com/RcvXFTYJie — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 19, 2023



However, on Tuesday, September 19, Yerevan insisted that it had withdrawn all its troops from there since the end of the bloody war that the parties fought in 2020.

For more than a century Nagorno-Karabakh has resisted Azerbaijani control. However, Baku insists that this region, on which it has maintained a blockade since last December, belongs to it.

Now, Azerbaijan would be taking gigantic steps towards that goal, according to the latest statements from its Government.

Moves to reintegrate Nagorno Karabakh into Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan, which demands the dissolution of the local government of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the agreement also includes talks on plans for the “reintegration” of the region into Azerbaijan.

Officials from both sides confirmed that their representatives will meet on Thursday, September 21 in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, to negotiate.

However, the statement from the local government of Stepanakert did not mention any provision for the reintegration of the territory.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax, assured that his country has taken note of the decision of the Karabakh authorities to accept a ceasefire, but that Yerevan was not involved in the preparation of the text. of the agreement.

This map shows the areas in conflict. In green, the Nagorno Karabakh area and the areas of influence of the Armenians. In addition to the neighbors: Turkey, an ally of the Azeris and historically opposed to the Armenians, and Russia, which although not far from Azerbaijan, has a Defense pact with Armenia. © France 24.

For his part, Paruyr Hovhannissyan, deputy foreign minister in the Pashinyan administration, said he understood that the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are open to talks with Baku and could theoretically live under Azerbaijani rule, but he emphasized that dialogue is “crucial”.

Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan noted that the agreement reached on Wednesday was mediated by the local Russian peacekeeping force, which has been deployed in the area since the war broke out three years ago.

With Reuters and AP