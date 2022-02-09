Cristiano Ronaldo: his mother gave the ‘CR7’ shirt to Pope Francis

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The incident occurred this Wednesday.
The supreme pontiff blessed the Portuguese soccer player’s jacket and thanked the devoted mother.
February 09, 2022, 06:43 AM
While Cristiano Ronaldo He lives really difficult days due to the goal drought at Manchester United, his mother seems to cling to religion so that ‘CR7’ gets out of the pothole.
The player’s mother delivered this Wednesday to the Pope Francisco a Portugal national team shirt with the striker’s name and his characteristic number 7.
The exchange took place at the end of the general audience held this Wednesday before dozens of faithful in the Paul VI hall, when the pontiff came to greet the attendees. Among them was Dolores Aveiromother of the former Real Madrid soccer player, who gave the pontiff the shirt that her son wears when he represents his native country in the soccer World Cups.
the pope blessed t-shirt with the name and number of the current Manchester United striker and who also played for Juventus, his characteristic 7, and thanked the woman for the gesture, before continuing to greet the attendees.
SPORTS
*With EFE
