Cristiano Ronaldo explodes with goals: see his ‘poker’ with Al Nassr

In his third official meeting with Al Nassar he exploded Cristiano Ronaldowho scored all four goals for his team in the duel against Al Wehda (0-4), on matchday seventeen of the Saudi Arabian League.

The Portuguese star had only scored one goal since his arrival at the saudi soccer. It was against Al Fateh a week ago in a match that ended in a draw at two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his debut on January 22, failed to score against Al Ettifaq, which his team beat 1-0, or in the Saudi Super League that Al Ittihad won 3-1.

The third time’s the charm

But the third time was the charm and it was unleashed in the clash against Al Wehda to recover the leadership of the competition. He opened the scoring of the match played at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca in the 21st minute, taking advantage of a ball received from Abdulrahman Ghareb.

And the second was achieved five before the intermission with a pass from Asmi Al Najei.

Cristiano expanded his account with a penalty that he converted into 51.

And he sealed his poker game ten minutes later, when he signed the fourth that sealed the win for his team.

The victory meant a return to victory for Al Nassr, who had drawn two draws in the last four games.

With the three points they are at the top of the Saudi table thanks to goal difference, level with Al Shabab who have one more game. Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, has already accumulated five goals in the Saudi competition. Still very far from his partner, the Brazilian Anderson Talisca who adds up to thirteen.

EFE

