The Chinese tour of the Saudi team Al-Nassr FC, where the Portuguese plays Cristiano Ronaldo, was officially postponed due to an injury to the former player of the Real Madrid, The organization of the meetings reported today.

The organizers of the matches, which would pit the team from Saudi Arabia against the southern city of Shenzhen, Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC on January 24 and 28, respectively, reported that “due to Cristiano Ronaldo's physical condition,” the Madeira striker “could not play.”

Killer look

In addition to confirming the refund of all tickets, which were completely sold out within minutes of going on sale, and travel expenses, the organizers stated that they were already in talks to arrange a new date for the clashes, according to the local press.

“I apologize to all the Chinese fans. I know they are all sad, and so am I,” said Ronaldo, who attended the press conference where the news was confirmed. “As you know, in football there are things that cannot be controlled,” added the footballer, who highlighted that, for him, “China “It is a second home.”

This visit, which began on January 21, was Ronaldo's eighth to the Asian giant, and the first trip to China in the history of his current team, Al-Nassr.

A video that is circulating on social networks and has gone viral shows the Portuguese striker at a party, in the company of his wife, Georgina Rodriguez.

In the image you can see how Ronaldo is enjoying the other women at the rumba, but Rodríguez gets upset and with a single look he stops him in his tracks and stops ingratiating himself with the guests.

